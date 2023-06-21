‘Terrorism divides but tourism unites’, says PM Modi in G20 meet

Published Date - 03:28 PM, Wed - 21 June 23

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that terrorism divides but tourism unites as it has the potential to unite people from all walks of life thereby creating a harmonious society.

He made these remarks while virtually addressing the G20 tourism ministers’ meeting in Goa, saying that India’s approach to tourism is based on the ancient Sanskrit verse ‘Atithi Devo Bhava’ which means ‘Guest is God’.

Addressing the meeting, the prime minister further said, “India’s efforts in the tourism sector are centered on preserving its rich heritage while creating a world-class infrastructure for tourism.” “India is also recognising the relevance of the tourism sector for the speedy achievement of Sustainable Development Goals,” he added.

“Collaboration among the governments, entrepreneurs, investors and academia can accelerate technological implementation in the tourism sector,” PM Modi said further.

“From transport infrastructure to the hospitality sector to skill development, and even in our visa systems, we have kept the tourism sector as a focal point of our reforms,” PM Modi said.

He highlighted that the hospitality sector has great potential for employment generation, social inclusion and economic progress while employing more women and youth compared to the other sectors.