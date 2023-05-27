`Women’s economic empowerment high on G20 agenda’

Women’s economic empowerment is at the heart of India’s G20 agenda and all the G20 nations would achieve the objective of women led development under the leadership of India, according to RINL-Visakhapatnam Steel Plant Director-Personnel Dr. SC Pandey

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:30 PM, Sat - 27 May 23

Women’s economic empowerment is at the heart of India’s G20 agenda and all the G20 nations would achieve the objective of women led development under the leadership of India, according to RINL-Visakhapatnam Steel Plant Director-Personnel Dr. SC Pandey

Visakhapatnam: Women’s economic empowerment is at the heart of India’s G 20 agenda and all the G 20 nations would achieve the objective of women led development under the leadership of India, according to RINL-Visakhapatnam Steel Plant Director-Personnel Dr. SC Pandey.

Addressing a conference on `India’s G20 Presidency: Empowering Women in G20 Countries & Beyond’, jointly organized by Public Relations Society of India, Visakhapatnam Chapter and RINL at Ukkunagaram Management Development Center here on Saturday, he observed that Indian policies have helped empower women and reduced the gender inequalities and the country was fast moving from the paradigm of women’s development to women led development.

“India has been making waves in the world of women’s rights, especially in recent years particularly implementing various policies like Nari Shakti Scheme, Women Entrepreneurship Platform (WEP), Women in Engineering, Science and Technology (WEST),” he noted and stated that Naarishakti at RINL was also delivering phenomenal results and contributing significantly for the growth and sustainability of the organization.

GITAM Deemed to be University Associate Professor and expert in International Business Dr. Radha Raghuramapatruni who spoke, recalled that the W20 Hamburg 2017 Communiqué persuaded that G20’s goal of inclusive and sustainable economic growth in an interconnected world would not have been achieved without the G20’s commitment to women’s economic empowerment by means of full property rights, legal capacity, right to self-determination, and their effective protection from violence.

The vision of the G20 Empowerment and Progression of the Women’s Economic Representation is to be the most inclusive and action driven alliance among the business and governments to accelerate women’s leadership and empowerment across the G20 countries, she said.

Dr. Pandey felicitated Dr. Radha Raghuramapatruni along with office bearers of PRSI, Visakhapatnam Chapter.

The program was presided by PRSI Visakhapatnam Chapter Chairman Dr.PLK Murthy and Vice-Chairman RP Sharma. PRSI South India Vice-President US Sarma detailed the PRSI activities in the country. PRSI Secretary A.Govinda Rao said the Visakhapatnam chapter is conducting public awareness programs on G20 to motivate the public. A large number RINL women executives and PRSI members participated in the event.