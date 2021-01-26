Test series: South Africa bounces back against Pakistan on Day 1

Pakistan were reduced to 33-4 at stumps on a pitch devoid of grass as 14 wickets fell on an eventful opening day of the two-test series

Karachi: South Africa came back roaring after being skittled out for 220 on a bowler-dominated first day Tuesday of its first Test in Pakistan in more than 13 years.

Pakistan were reduced to 33-4 at stumps on a pitch devoid of grass as 14 wickets fell on an eventful opening day of the two-test series. South Africa fast bowler Kagiso Rabada, playing his first Test in the year, removed openers Abid Ali (4) and debutant Imran Butt (9) off deliveries with uneven bounce.

Rabada had impressive figures of 6-3-8-2. Left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj also had captain Babar Azam trapped leg before wicket for 7 off his third delivery, and Andrich Nortje knocked back the stumps of nightwatchman Shaheen Afridi for a duck. At stumps, Azhar Ali and Fawad Alam were both unbeaten on 5.

Earlier, leg-spinner Yasir Shah grabbed 3-54 and left-arm spinner Nauman Ali 2-38 on debut to peg back South Africa after it won the toss and started confidently. Opening batsman Dean Elgar top-scored with 58 off 106 balls with nine fours, and No. 9 batsman Rabada remained unbeaten on 21 as South Africa, 94-2 at lunch, lost its last eight wickets for 112 runs.

Brief Scores: South Africa 220 in 69.2 overs (Dean Elgar 58; Yasir Shah 3/54) vs Pakistan 33/4 in 18 overs.