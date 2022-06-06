| Test Your Knowledge On Telanganas History And Culture

Test your knowledge on Telangana’s history and culture

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:27 PM, Mon - 6 June 22

Hyderabad: This article will help you deal with the current affairs section better. Here are a few sample questions on Telangana History and Culture that can be asked in the upcoming public recruitment examinations.

1. Who had the titles ‘Kavibramha’ and ‘Ubhaya Kavi Mitra’?

A. Nannaya B. Tikkana

C. Errana D. Rudra deva

Ans: B

2. Match List-I with List- II. Find the correct answer.

List-I List-II

A) Brihatkatha 1.Gunadhya

B) Kathantaravya Karanam 2.Sharva varma

C) Gadha Saptasati 3. Kutuhala

D) Leelavati Parinayam 4.Hala

A B C D

A. 1 2 3 4

B. 1 2 4 3

C. 2 1 4 3

D. 2 1 3 4

Ans: B

3. The first dhoomdham was organised in the year

A. 2002 B. 2003 C. 2004 D. 2005

Ans: A

4. Hindu temples construction started during the period of

A. Satavahanas B. Ikshvakas

C. Vishnu kundins D. Kakatiyas

Ans: B

5. Lechi Nilichina Telangana was a collection of selected articles written by

A. Allam Naryaana

B. Pittala Ravinder

C. Nellutla Venugopal

D. Manikonda Veda Kumar

Ans: C

6. Which one of the following forts is also known as Shamghar Fort?

A. Nirmal Fort B. Golkonda Fort

C. Elaganda Fort D. Bhuvanagiri Fort

Ans: A

7. Match List I (books] with List (authors)

List I (books) List II (authors)

A. Telangana Rashtrodhyamalu 1.Inukondi Tirumali

B Telangana Charitra 2.BS Ramulu

C. Tiragabadda Telangana 3. Aadhiraju Venkateshwar Rao

D. Telangana Udyamamlo Naksalitla Patra 4.Dr. Sunkireddy Narayana Reddy

Code:

A. 3 4 1 2

B. 4 3 1 2

C. 3 4 2 1

D. 2 1 4 3

Ans: A

8. Which of the following university gave admissions to the expelled students from Osmania University during the of Vandemataram movement?

A. Andhra University B. Benaras University

C. Nagpur University D. Madras University

Ans: C

9. Who had the title of ‘Abinava Dandi’?

A. Tikkana B. Gona Buddha Reddy

C. Nannaya D. Ketana

Ans: C

10. Anjumen-e-maref was organised by

A. Mulla Abdul Qayyum

B. Maqdoom Moinuddin

C Miskeen ali

D. Abdul Kasim

Ans: A

By K Aloke Kumar

Director,

TS BC Employability Skill Development & Training Centre