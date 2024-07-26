TG EAPCET 2024: 7,024 CSE, IT seats added in second phase counselling

With the addition, there are 60,952 convener seats in the CSE and IT related programmes for the academic year 2024-25.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 26 July 2024, 08:38 PM

Hyderabad: As many as 7,024 seats in the computer science and engineering, and IT related programmes have been added for the TG EAPCET 2024 engineering second phase web counselling.

With the addition, there are 60,952 convener seats in the CSE and IT related programmes for the academic year 2024-25. The seats have been added following an approval from the State government.

Of late students have not been keen on joining engineering branches – Civil, Mechanical and Electrical following which several private engineering colleges opted for seats conversion from these programmes to CSE and allied branches.

For instance, if a private engineering college had 60 seats in the civil branch, the management requested the university concerned to reduce the intake from 60 to 30 seats in the Civil branch and enhance such a reduced number of seats in the CSE. While the universities concerned gave the nod, the State government permitted such conversion on Friday.

This year, 85,756 seats are available in all undergraduate engineering branches. As many as 78,694 seats were up for grabs during the first phase of web counselling. Of the total, 75,200 seats were allotted to students and 55,941 students accepted seats via self-reporting online, leaving 22,753 vacant.

With addition of the new seats in the CSE and IT related branches, a total of 29,777 seats are available for admissions in the second-phase of counselling.

The registration for the second phase counselling concluded on Friday and certificate verification is scheduled for Saturday. The web options are open on July 27 and 28, and provisional seat allotment will be done on or before July 31.

Candidates have been advised to exercise as many web options as possible so as to get allotment in a better college and branch. For detailed information like notification, list of helpline centers and list of courses visit the website https://tgeapcet.nic.in.