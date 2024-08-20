TG EAPCET 2024: Internal sliding schedule for engineering admissions released

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 August 2024, 08:28 PM

Hyderabad: The Technical Education department on Tuesday released the internal sliding schedule for engineering admissions via the TG EAPCET 2024. Students seeking to slide into other engineering branches within the same college can exercise web options on August 21 and 22.

Seats vacancy will be hosted on the website https://tgeapcet.nic.in/. The provisional seat allotment is on August 24. Candidates must download a new allotment order, if any, and report in the new branch on August 24 or 25. Candidates who secure seats via internal sliding are eligible for fee reimbursement.