TG EAPCET: 72,741 engineering convener seats up for grabs

As many as 95,383 candidates exercised web options till the last count on Tuesday and the last date to exercise options is Wednesday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 July 2024, 10:34 PM

Hyderabad: A total of 72,741 engineering convener seats are up for grabs via the Telangana Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (TG EAPCET) 2024 first phase counselling. As per the details released by the Commissionerate of Technical Education on Tuesday, of the total seats, 49,786 seats are in computer science and engineering, and allied programmes this year.

As many as 95,383 candidates exercised web options till the last count on Tuesday and the last date to exercise options is Wednesday. Overall, there are 1,01,661 seats including convener quota (70 per cent) and management quota (30 per cent) are available for admissions.

For the academic year 2024-25, CVR College of Engineering has added two new branches – Electronics Engineering (VLSI design and technology) and Information Technology. Similarly, Teegala Krishna Reddy Engineering College introduced CSE AI and ML, and Data Science branches, while Sphoorthy Engineering College added a Civil Engineering branch.