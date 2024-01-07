Telangana’s Suhas swims to gold

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:36 PM, Sun - 7 January 24

Hyderabad: Telangana swimmer Mylari Suhas Preetham bagged a gold in the boys division of the 50m backstroke event in the ongoing 67th National School Games Swimming at Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Swimming Pool Complex Talkatora, New Delhi on Sunday.

With this win, Suhas took his medal tally to three, having clinched two silver earlier. In the 50m backstroke event, he topped with a timing of 27.32s to finish ahead of Arjun Singh of Haryana and Aman Abhijit Sungar of Karnataka in second and third places respectively.

In the 200m medley event, another State swimmer Dhulipudi Varshith secured silver medal with a timing of 2:17.43s, finishing behind R Navaneeth of Gowda Kendriya Vidhyalaya Sangathan, who sealed gold with a timing of 2:17.33s. Results: Boys: 50m Backstroke 15-17 yrs: 1. Mylari Suhas Preetham (TS) (27.32s), 2. Arjun Singh (HAR) (28.49s), 3. Aman Abhijit Sungar (KAR) (28.55s); Boys: 200m Medley 15 – 17 yrs: 1. R Navaneeth (GKVS) (2:17.33s), 2. Dhulipudi Varshith (TS) (2:17.43s), 3. Prithviraj G Menon (ISCE) (2:17:75s); Boys: 100m Butterfly 11 – 14 yrs: 1. Laitonjam Lanchenba (MN) (59.40s), 2. Samarth Gowda (CBSE)(1:02.11s), 3. TS Tejas Kumar (ISCE) (1:02:76s).