Hyderabad swimmer Jona bags five gold medals in Inter-District Championship

Jona grabbed top honours in 50m, 100m and 200m freestyle events and also topped in 50m and 100m breaststroke events to end the championship on high

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:15 PM, Tue - 5 December 23

Jona Shiju

Hyderabad: Hyderabad swimmer Jona Shiju bagged five gold medals in the 8th Junior and Sub-Junior Inter-District Championship held at GHMC Pool Secunderabad on Tuesday.

Jona, who studies in class VI in Oasis school, Raidurg, grabbed top honours in 50m, 100m and 200m freestyle events and also topped in 50m and 100m breaststroke events to end the championship on high.

Another city swimmer Aarush Das clinched two gold medals and three silver medals in the tournament.

Results: Boys 50m Freestyle: 1. Varshith Raj Nandikanti (RR) (00:30:05s), 2. Aarush Das (Hyd) (00:31:69s),3. Ashwath Ayyalasomayajula (Hyd) (00:31:83s); Girls: 1. Jona Shiju (Hyd) (00:31:76s), 2. Vidushi Kundrapu (RR) (00:33:76s),3. Vedha Ashritha Gottumukkala (Hyd) (00:33:92s); Boys 100m Freestyle: 1. Varshith Raj Nandikanti (RR) (01:07:34s), 2. Aarush Das (Hyd) (1:10:68s), 3. Ethan Mathew (RR) (1:19:68s); Girls: 1. Jona Shiju (Hyd) (1:10:15s), 2. Vilakshana Patel Porandla (Hyd) (1:13:60s),3. Vidushi Kundrapu (RR) (1:19:35s); Girls 200m Freestyle: 1. Jona Shiju (Hyd) (2:29:60s), 2. Vilakshana Patel Porandla (Hyd) (2:30:40),3. Siva Kumari Nandigam (RR) (2:53:28s); Girls 400m Freestyle: 1. Shivani Karra (Hyd) (5:10:19s), 2. Vilakshana Patel Porandla (Hyd) (5:24:35s), 3. Abhinaya Jahnavi (RR) (6:26:10s); Boys 200m IM: 1. Aarush Das (Hyd) (3:02:18s), 2. Adduri Kashish Srivastava Rao (Hyd) (3:12:19s), 3. Ethan Mathew (RR) (3:21:89s); Boys 100m Back: 1. Aarush Das (Hyd) (1:22:72s), 2. Madireddy Srikar Reddy (RR) (1:24:51s), 3. Nischith Aryan (Hyd) (1:36:77s); Boys 50m Back: 1. Madireddy Srikar Reddy (RR) (00:36:14s), 2. Aarush Das (Hyd) (00:37:66s), 3. Aneesh Reddy Sinka (Hyd) (00:41:01s).