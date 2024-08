TGCHE revises DOST special phase admission schedule

Students have to self-report online and report at the allotted college on August 9.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 3 August 2024, 09:24 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Thee Telangana Council of Higher Education on Saturday revised the DOST – 2024 special phase admission schedule. The registration with a fee of Rs.400 can now be done up to August 5 and web options can be exercised till August 5. Seats will be allotted on August 7.

