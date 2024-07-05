TGNPDCL introduces QR codes for payment of current bills

Published Date - 5 July 2024

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Northern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited (TGNPDCL) has introduced a new QR (quick response) code system for bill payment.

According to the new system, after taking the reading from the meters in the houses, the QR code is printed on the bottom of the bill and users can scan it through their mobile phone and pay the bill through debit and credit cards, UPI and net banking. The NPDCL initially introduced this system as a pilot project under Mattewada Electricity Revenue Offices (EROs) in April and in Warangal ERO in May and Bhupalpally ERO in June.

The officials said the QR code bills would be introduced in all the districts under the NPDCL jurisdiction in a phased manner in the coming days. The speciality of the QR code was that it could be used only once and every month a new QR code was generated with power bills, the officials added. Erstwhile districts of Karimnagar, Warangal, Khammam, Adilabad and Nizamabad falls under the jurisdiction of NPDCL

According to officials, the QR code was a two-dimensional bar code that contains information like contact details, a website link, payment information and more. The users would be able to transactions faster and in a more streamlined manner than typing in a website URL because they could access the contained information and scan it, the officials explained.

“The consumer will simply have to scan the QR code using apps such as Paytm, Bhim, PhonePe, Google Pay and others. The bill details along with the amount to be paid will appear on the screen. The consumer has to press the ‘pay’ tab and payment will be complete. The consumer will also receive an intimation via SMS. The entire payment process can be completed in a few seconds. The QR code-based payment is more efficient, less time-consuming, error-free, more secure and tamper-proof,” an NPDCL official said.

HOW IT WORKS:

*A QR code consists of black squares and dots arranged in a square grid on a white background.

*When scanned with a smartphone, the unique pattern translates into human-readable data.

*Consumers will simply have to scan the QR code.

*Bill details along with the amount to be paid will appear on the phone screen.

*Consumers simply have to press the ‘pay’ tab and the payment will be complete.

*The details of payment will appear on the screen and the consumers will also receive an intimation via SMS.