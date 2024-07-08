HRF condemns arrest of former Maoist, demands his immediate release

Human Rights Forum calls the arrest of Mohammed Hussain, a writer, a blatant violation of Constitutional rights

By Telangana Today Updated On - 8 July 2024, 01:50 PM

Hyderabad: The Human Rights Forum (HRF) condemned the arrest of Mohammed Hussain, a writer and former Maoist from his residence in Jammikunta on Monday morning, terming it as a blatant violation of Constitutional rights. They demanded for his immediate release.

In a statement, HRF Telugu States Coordination Committee member S Jeevan Kumar and Telangana State general secretary S Tirupathaiah urged the State government to act swiftly to uphold democratic principles and ensure justice for Mohammed Hussain. Unless the government does not address this issue promptly, they said it would be perceived as supporting police misconduct.

“We demand that the Congress rulers, who have promised to respect democracy, to immediately stop this brutality and lawlessness of the police and release Mohammed Hussain,” the HRF members said.

Mohammed Hussain was taken from his residence in Jammikunta home at around 6 am by individuals claiming to be police officers in plain clothes. Despite their claims, they provided no further information regarding themselves or reasons for the arrest. Local police stations also have no record of the incident, leaving Hussain’s family and friends in the dark.

Hussain, a senior citizen, has been living a peaceful and lawful life for the past fifteen years. He was taken into custody without any official notification or justification. The only information his family has received is unofficial and from various sources, including the Karimnagar and Bellampally Police.

HRF said Hussain’s arrest, especially given his status as a law-abiding senior citizen who once provided surety in court for an old acquaintance, is a serious breach of constitutional rights. They stated that if the police have taken Hussain for questioning, they should announce the reasons and ensure his immediate release.