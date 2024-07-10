TGPEJAC opposes Govt plan to hand over Old City bill collection to Adani

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10 July 2024, 06:22 PM

Hyderabad: The Telangana Power Employees Joint Action Committee (TGPEJAC) has strongly opposed the State government’s decision to hand over collection of power bills in the Old City to the Adani Group.

The TGPEJAC on Wednesday submitted a representation to Telangana Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TGSPDCL) Chairman and Managing Director Musharaff Ali Faruqui urging him to take up the issue with the government and pursue it to drop any proposal of handing over of power supply and bill collection in Hyderabad South Circle or any part of DISCOM to Adani Group or any other private company.

The employees association stated that the idea of handing over electricity supply to private companies was not in the interest of power utilities, consumers and employees.

The Discom employees, engineers and artisans were very much worried and restive over the issue, the association members informed.

The proposal of privatisation of Discoms on the pretext of high AT&C losses was improper as the private companies run the system with profit motto causing additional burden on consumers, they said, adding that the experiments of privatisation and franchise in power distribution in certain other States had not yielded desired results.

Stating that the high losses in Hyderabad South Circle could be brought down by TGSPDCL itself with the support of government, the JAC said the engineers, employees and artisans were ready to take up any task that improves the financial health of the Hyderabad South circle as well as DISCOMs by reducing the AT&C losses in the system.