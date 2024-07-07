Hyderabad: Tension prevailed in Mailardevpally over TGSPDCL inspection

Published Date - 7 July 2024

Hyderabad: Mild tension prevailed at Vattepally in the old city when officials of the TGSPDCL went to conduct inspections on Saturday.

According to the officials, a TGSPDCL team went to conduct inspection for power theft at the Guntal Baba Darga area in Vattepally following instances of meter tampering and power theft.

On spotting the team, the local people gathered at the spot along with local leaders and prevented them from going ahead with the inspection. The officials quickly moved out of the area. Senior officials said in order to avoid a conflict, the TGSPDCL team came back.

Local people had alleged that some private persons had also accompanied the TGSPDCL team of officials.

For a few days, there were reports that the State government had handed over the task of collection of power bills in the old city to Adani Group of Companies.