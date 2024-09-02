TGSPDCL repatriate 89 artisans to their parent units

Hyderabad: The Telangana Southern Power Distribution Company Limited(TGSPDCL) on Monday issued orders to repatriate 89 artisans, who were reinstated after being terminated for taking part in strike on April 25 last year, back to their parent units.

As per the order issued by the TGSPDCL, out of the 89 artisans, who were reinstated into service, 58 on whom TESMA (Telangana Essential Service Maintenance (ESMA) Act 1971) cases filed were allocated/transferred to other circles and 31 artisans on whom other than TESMA cases filed were allocated/transferred to another division within the circle.

Following representations from various unions, associations and the artisans for repatriation to their parent units, the TGSPDCL management decided to accept their request. The concerned heads of the units have been directed to relieve the artisans. The artisans have been asked to report to their respective units after collecting relieving orders.

Over 23,000 artisans working in various power utilities in the State went on an indefinite strike in pursuance of their demands on April 25 and the power utility management terminated 196 artisans from their service. The strike was called off by the unions on the next day on the assurance that all the terminated artisans would be reinstated.