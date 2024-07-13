TGSRTC focus on filling up vacancies with help of boards

Earlier, the RTC itself filled its jobs, but now it has proposed to the State government to hand it over to other institutions.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 13 July 2024, 04:58 PM

Hyderabad: With the State government giving permission to fill up about 3,035 posts in the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC), the focus of the corporation is now on the process of filling up these posts.

A total of 11 types of posts are classified into three categories and it has been decided that the latest appointments will be made through the Police Recruitment Board, Telangana Public Service Commission and Medical Board respectively. Recently, Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar took the matter to the notice of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. It is learnt that the government is yet to take a decision on it.

The Road Transport Corporation will be taking up recruitment after twelve long years. The last time recruitment of various types of jobs except junior assistant posts was done in 2012 in the united Andhra Pradesh. Three years ago, Telangana Public Service Commission took up the recruitment of junior assistant posts.

Workload on employees:

The RTC has about 11,000 vacancies in various departments including drivers, conductors, workers, supervisors and depot managers. The shortage of drivers is acture, resulting in drivers working extra hours at many bus depots, officials said. The management is also giving incentives to encourage them.

It is learnt that the RTC management is planning to fill about 1,000 conductor posts with the kin of the employees who died in service under compassionate appointments.