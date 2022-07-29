‘Thailand Shopping Festival’ in Hyderabad from July 29 – Aug 1

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 02:53 PM, Fri - 29 July 22

Hyderabad: With the goal of promoting Thai culture and fashion in the Indian market, a ‘Thailand Shopping Festival’ is being held in Hyderabad on Thursday. The four-day festival runs until August 1.

Over 30 stalls are exhibited in the expo, showcasing a range of Thai fashion. The festival will feature product categories including Thai clothing, costume jewellery, handbags, footwear, leather goods, cosmetics, spa products, Thai silk, homeware items, and incense.

Participating businesses will import their products directly from Thailand to India for the event. The expo will be hosted at Meydan Expo Center in Hitech city, from 10 am to 8.30 pm.