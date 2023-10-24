Thalapathy 68 shoot starts under Venkat Prabhu’s direction

Thalapathy Vijay is currently enjoying the success of Leo under Lokesh Kanagaraj's direction.

Hyderabad: Thalapathy Vijay is currently enjoying the success of Leo under Lokesh Kanagaraj’s direction. Yes, of course, Leo has mixed reviews, but there is no stopping the film at the box office with the craze for Thalapathy. Now Vijay carries forward the josh of Leo with the production of his next film, Thalapathy 68, with the director Venkat Prabhu.

Today, the makers of Thalapathy 68, AGS Entertainment, conducted a puja ceremony and officially started the shoot for the film. They also announced the complete cast and crew of the film.

Venkat Prabhu, the 100 crore box office director of Maanaadu, totally failed to create the same impact here in Tollywood with his last film, Custody, starring Naga Chaitanya. So he goes back to his Kollywood star, Thalapathy Vijay, to deliver a bang.

Yuvan Shankar Raja is the music director for Thalapathy 68. Meenakshi Chaudhary is the lead actress. Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Sneha, Laila, Mohan, Jayaram, Yogi Babu, Ajmal Amir, and VTV Ganesh are taken on board to play pivotal roles in the film. Siddhartha Nuni and Venkat Raajen are the cinematographer and editor, respectively.