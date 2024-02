| Morning News Todaypuja In Gyanvapi Mosque Thalapathy Vijay Into Politics Yashasvi Jaiswal Century

Morning News Today:Puja in Gyanvapi Mosque, Thalapathy Vijay into Politics, Yashasvi Jaiswal Century

Today's morning news includes Hindus puja in Gyanvapi mosque, Thalapathy Vijay in politics with 'Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam', and Yashasvi Jaiswal century against England in Visakhapatnam test.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 3 February 2024, 10:30 AM

Morning News Today from Telangana Today brings you the latest news updates with headlines from our E-paper daily.

Today’s morning news includes Hindus puja in Gyanvapi mosque, Thalapathy Vijay in politics with ‘Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam’, and Yashasvi Jaiswal century against England in Visakhapatnam test.