Thalapathy Vijay is now officially on Instagram

Vijay posted his first picture from the sets of Leo from the recently completed Kashmir schedule

Hyderabad: Thalapathy Vijay is one of the most followed actors in the South Indian film industry, as we all know. There are millions of fans who always wait for his social media presence. Despite all this superstardom, Vijay usually stays away from social media. It is known to us all that he even stays away from his presence on television and other media sources. He is such a simple man and prefers to lead an ordinary life. But here is some exciting news for all the Thalapathy fans, especially the Nanbas and Nanbis.

Thalapathy Vijay is now officially on Instagram. He posted his first ever picture on Instagram today at around 4 PM. Thalapathy Vijay’s Instagram handle is @actorvijay, which is the same as his username on Twitter. Vijay posted his first picture from the sets of Leo from the recently completed Kashmir schedule. The picture shows Thalapathy’s looks from the film Leo. Thalapathy Vijay posted the picture and wrote, “Hello Nanbas and Nanbis,” addressing all his fans.

It looks like Thalapathy Vijay will be posting his personal stuff on Instagram at least this time, which millions of fans are waiting for. Thalapathy usually posts only stuff about his films on Twitter. The fans wish that there would be a change, at least on Instagram.

Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo movie making is going at very quick pace in its production. The film is aimed to be released for Dussehra 2023, and so the release date was announced as October 19. There are huge expectations for Leo nationwide since it belongs to Lokesh Kanagaraj’s cinematic universe of Vikram and Kaithi. Also, this is the second collaboration between Thalapathy Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj after the blockbuster Master.

