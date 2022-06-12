Thalassemia society members meet VP; urge to pass Bill to prevent disorder

Hyderabad: Members of city-based Thalassemia and Sickle Cell Society (TSCS), the voluntary organisation active in providing support to Thalassemia patients and also spreading awareness about it, have met Vice President, M Venkaiah Naidu and highlighted the need to introduce a Bill in the country to prevent and eventually eradicate the genetic disorder.

TSCS president, Chandrakant Agarwal along with senior members of the voluntary organisation invited the Vice President for the inauguration of a research laboratory at its premises.

The TSCS collaborated with other voluntary organisations from across the country has drafted a bill for prevention of Thalassemia and a copy of it was submitted to Government of India for passing it in the parliament, a press release said.

“We explained to the Vice President the need to have a bill for prevention of Thalassemia. He has extended his support to us and also promised to visit our lab in the near future,” Agarwal said.