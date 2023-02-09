Thaman scores music for inaugural edition of Hyderabad E-Prix

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:19 PM, Thu - 9 February 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: The 2023 Greenko Hyderabad E-Prix promises to be a milestone event for motorsport fans across India, and fans tuning in around the world. Greenko will be powering the entire event with renewable energy, making it the first-of-its-kind Net Zero event in the world on this scale.

Ace music director S Thaman scored Hyderabad Anthem for the inaugural edition of Hyderabad E-Prix. The song was launched and it hits you right away with its unique composition. Full marks to Thaman for the way the techno beats were interwoven with traditional singing. The lyrics penned by Raghuram depict the significance of Greenko Hyderabad E-Prix.

Adviteeya Pratyusha, Pallapothu Rachita, Rayapru Satya Yamini, Shruthika Samudrala, Pranathi Lakshmi, Meghana Sony, Komanduri Pragnya, and Nayani Snigdha Sharma crooned the number together beautifully. The racing sounds in between are the icing on the cake.

Besides composing, Thaman also performed and the song sees the special appearance of mega hero Sai Dharam Tej.

Watch: