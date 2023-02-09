Formula E Race: Who’s competing at the Hyderabad E-Prix this weekend?

If you are someone who lives in Hyderabad, you must surely know how one of the city’s landmark locations transformed into a street race circuit in recent months.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:53 PM, Thu - 9 February 23

Hyderabad: If you are someone who lives in Hyderabad, you must surely know how one of the city’s landmark locations transformed into a street race circuit in recent months.

At the newly laid Hyderabad E Prix, the fourth race of the ABB FIA Formula E Championship will be hosted by the city on February 11. Tickets for the race are available on BookMyShow and other websites.

But which teams are participating in the race and who are the possible crowd’s favourites? Read on, to know more.

There will be a total of four races held in the city, with the third being the qualifying race. A total of 11 teams and 22 drivers will take the streets of Hyderabad to win the Round Four, 2023 Greenko Hyderabad E-Pix.

Teams include Avalanche Andretti Formula E, TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team, NEOM McLaren Formula E Team, Envision Racing, Jaguar TCS Racing, Mahindra Racing, DS Penske, Nissan Formula E Team, Maserati MSG Racing, NIO 333 Racing, and ABT CUPRA Formula E Team.

While multiple noted drivers will be a part of the race, the limelight is bound to be on the only Indian team – Mahindra Racing, who will be competing on home soil for the very first time.

The team has fielded two participants – British race car driver Oliver Rowland and veteran Brazilian motorsports racing driver Luca di Grassi, who are expected to be the home crowd’s favourite representing Team Mahindra driving a Mahindra M9 Electro.

Grassi, an experienced driver and a known name in the racing circuit, recently had an outstanding win at the Mexico City E-Prix where he bagged Mahindra’s first podium of the season, finishing third after starting from pole.

While familiar names like Jaguar represented by Mitch Evans and Sam Bird will be the ones to look out for, the 2023 season has other new additions like McLaren and Maserati joining the fray.