‘Thangalaan’ producer: Intent was to break new ground by creating sub-genre of mystical realism

23 August 2024

Mumbai: ‘Thangalaan’ Producer K. E. Gnanavel Raja said that the film draws heavily from mythology and that their intent was to break new ground by creating a sub-genre of mystical realism.

While speaking about film’s genre, the producer said, “With Thangalaan, our intent was to break new ground by creating a sub-genre of ‘Mystical Realism.’ The film draws heavily from mythology, blending these profound elements with a real story to create something audiences can deeply relate to.”

“This is an entirely new genre attempt—audiences have not experienced anything like this before. Who better to lead this experiment than Pa Ranjith and Vikram? They are masters at pushing boundaries and consistently bringing something entirely new to the table.”

“Thangalaan” is based on a real story with mystical elements from our mythology woven into it. The film stars Chiyaan Vikram in five roles as Thangalaan Muni, Kaadaiyan, Thangalaan’s great-grandfather, Arasan “Aaran”, Adhi Muni and Naga Muni.

The film also stars Malavika Mohanan, who played the character of Aarthi. Directed by Pa. Ranjith, ‘Thangalaan’ released on August 15, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. The music of the film is composed by G.V. Prakash Kumar.

Talking about Vikram, he has worked in Tamil and Malayalam films. Based on the earnings of Indian celebrities, Vikram was included in the Forbes India Celebrity 100 list for 2016 and 2018.

Vikram made his debut in 1990 with the romantic film “En Kadhal Kanmani”. He was later seen in films such as “Sethu”, “Dhill”, “Gemini”, “Dhool”, “Saamy”, “Anniyan”, “Raavanan”, “Deiva Thirumagal”, “Iru Mugan”, “Kasi”, “Samurai”, “Pithamagan” and the epic historical dramas “Ponniyin Selvan: I” and “Ponniyin Selvan: II” to name a few.