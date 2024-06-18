Thara retires after 12 yrs of stellar service

He praised Thara’s services, stating that she had rendered outstanding services to the department in detecting explosive material such as bombs, RDX, gun powder, TNT and so on, besides inspecting stages for VIPs in public meetings.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 18 June 2024, 11:14 PM

Adilabad: Thara, a trained labrador retriever, retired from service after serving the Police Department for 12 years here on Tuesday. SP Gaush Alam, who was the chief guest at Thara’s retirement function, felicitated her with a shawl and a garland.

Speaking on the occasion, Alam stated dogs played a vital role in protection of law and order.

Handler L Somanna was sad that he would no longer be able to ustilise Thara’s services. Thara was born on January 22, 2013. She was trained at the Integrated Intelligence Training Academy- Moinabad in detecting explosives before being handed over to Somanna, he said.

Reserve Inspectors A Naveen, N Chandrashekhar, T Murali, bomb squad in-charges J Prem Singh, P Ramesh, and staffers of the dog squad were present.