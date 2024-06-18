Adilabad: Thara retires after 12 years of sniffing out bombs

By Telangana Today Published Date - 18 June 2024, 07:48 PM

Adilabad: Thara, a trained labrador retriever, retired from services after serving the police department for 12 years here on Tuesday. Superintendent of Police Gaush Alam, who was the chief guest at Thara’s retirement function, felicitated her with a shawl and a garland.

Speaking on the occasion, Alam stated that dogs play a vital role in protection of law and order. He praised Thara’s services, stating that she had rendered outstanding services to the department in detecting explosive material such as bombs, RDX, gun powder, TNT and so on, besides inspecting stages for VIPs in public meetings. He told the personnel to let Thara lead a relaxed life post retirement.

Handler L Somanna recalled memories with Thara and expressed sadness over not being able to work with her henceforth. Thara was born on January 22, 2013, trained at Integrated Intelligence Training Academy-Moinabad in detecting explosives before being handed over to Somanna, he said.

Reserve Inspectors A Naveen, N Chandrashekhar, T Murali, Bomb squad in-charges J Prem Singh, P Ramesh, District Police Officers Association president Penchala Venkateshwarlu and staffers of the dog squad were present.