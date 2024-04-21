‘The Giggle Fest’ carnival enthralls kids and families in Hyderabad

Spanning across a massive total area of 1 lakh square feet area, Giggle Fest offered a plethora of attractions, ensuring there's something for everyone.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 21 April 2024, 04:55 PM

Hyderabad: People in Hyderabad turned-up in large numbers for the first edition of Family Flea Carnival ‘The Giggle Fest’ at the HITEX Exhibition Centre, Madhapur on Sunday.

Spanning across a massive total area of 1 lakh square feet area, Giggle Fest offered a plethora of attractions, ensuring there’s something for everyone. With 35,000 square feet of air-conditioned space housing over 180 shopping and food stalls, with exceptional attendance of Hyderabadi’s indulging in a shopping spree while savoring delectable treats from a wide range of cuisines.

The Giggle fest offered 15000 sft of air-conditioned kids activity and play zone. Children engaged in over 30 various fun filled games & activities that kept them entertained throughout the day.

Adding to the excitement, Giggle Fest introduced a over 10,000 square feet Pet Zone and Petting Zoo, catering to pet lovers and offering an opportunity to interact with adorable pets in a charming setting by making it more inclusive.

Speaking about The Giggle Fest, Srinivas Gunishetty and Vamshi Krishna, who organised the event said “we are thrilled and excited to host one of the biggest and inclusive flea carnival of the country with more than 180 shopping and food stalls, children entertainment, pet friendly and musical performances enthralling the audience.