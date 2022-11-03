‘The Journey of India’ to put spotlight on industries with ground-breaking ideas

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:11 PM, Thu - 3 November 22

The fifth episode of ‘The Journey of India’ will be available November 7 onwards on Discovery+ and Discovery’s network of channels in India.

Hyderabad: Sutradhar Amitabh Bachchan will be at the helm of the episode with Naina Lal Kidwai and Deepinder Goyal putting the spotlight on the transforming industries credited to their ground-breaking ideas and resilience.

Commenting on the booming startup culture in India, Deepinder Goyal said, “The Government of India has been vocal about start-ups being the future of the country. Many young Indians are aspiring for much more while attempting to add value to the lives of people around them. I personally believe more than adapting to change, I have always attempted to drive change. Zomato has been a culmination of these efforts and, through its journey, has been able to add value to the lives of millions, if not more. I am humbled to be recognized by Warner Bros. Discovery in the league of the changemakers of India.”

Naina Lal Kidwai said, “India has demonstrated that it is a vibrant environment for innovations – many of which have global significance. India has been a land of opportunity that has given rise to a number of unicorns – a trajectory that will continue. It has been a privilege to be a part of Warner Bros. Discovery’s ‘The Journey of India’ series to cast a spotlight on India being a booming innovation hub across multiple sectors.”

Check out the trailer for episode five here: