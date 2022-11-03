Thursday, Nov 3, 2022
Home | Tech | Zomatos Offer To Elon Musk For Twitter Blue Tick Leaves Netizens In Splits

Zomato’s offer to Elon Musk for Twitter blue tick leaves netizens in splits

By Telangana Today
Published: Published Date - 05:24 PM, Thu - 3 November 22
Zomato’s offer to Elon Musk for Twitter blue tick leaves netizens in splits
Despite the outrage on the internet regarding the pay, Musk has maintained that the move was reasonable

Hyderabad: Ever since Twitter’s new CEO Elon Musk has announced that the users will be charged $8 per month to keep their blue ticks, the internet has been flooded with numerous hilarious memes, with Twitterati widely debating the topic.

Joining the bandwagon, Zomato on Thursday shared a quirky post on Twitter trying to bargain the blue tick fee. “ok elon, how about $8 with 60% off up to $5? (sic),” the food aggregator tweeted.

The tweet cracked up the internet and soon prompted several hilarious reactions on the micro-blogging site. “And the final payable amount is $8.2 after adding tax and delivery charge (sic),” said a user. “Then discount coupon added to make it 9% (sic),”said another.

Check out a few more tweets here:

Despite the outrage on the internet regarding the pay, Musk has maintained that the move was reasonable. According to him, those who pay the monthly fee for the blue tick will also be getting other perks, including priority in replies, mentions and search, apart from the verified badge.

Related News

Latest News