Zomato CEO delivers orders once every three months

Hyderabad: Sanjeev Bikchandahni, the founder of job portal Naukri.com and co-founder of Ashoka University claimed that Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal delivers orders wearing the company’s red t-shirt every three months.

“Just met @deepigoyal and the @zomato team. Delighted to learn that all senior managers including Deepinder don a red Zomato tee, get onto a motorcycle and spend a day delivering orders themselves at least once a quarter. Deepinder tells me that thus far nobody has recognised him,” Info Edge founder tweeted.

The businessman mentioned in another tweet that this practice of putting on a uniform and delivering orders on a bike unnoticed has been going on for the last three years.

This post gained a ton of attention online with people on the internet hailing and appreciating Deepinder’s gesture.

“Helps in understanding customers/business partners. Happy to have been in queues, in various attires like a regular customer, talking to frontline staff, seeking solutions to a hypothetical problems, having on the spot customer reviews. A must do 4 service orgs 4 real insights,” wrote one user.

“Superb initiative, nothing like being close to the customer. Incredible insights,” added another.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time a top executive spent a day in the shoes of his employees. Earlier this year, President of Uber India and South Asia Prabhjeet Singh picked up his riders to understand their perception and issues firsthand.

