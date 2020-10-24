The Meg 2 to be directed by Ben Wheatley

The star cast of the first film, toplined by Jason Statham, is expected to be back.

Los Angeles: Filmmaker Ben Wheatley will direct the sequel of the 2018 prehistoric shark thriller hit, The Meg.

The announcement of the sequel comes two years after “The Meg” grossed $530 million worldwide, reports hollywoodreporter.com. The star cast of the first film, toplined by Jason Statham, is expected to be back.

The first film was directed by Jon Turteltaub and it cast Statham as a shark expert fighting a giant megalodon that surfaces from the Mariana Trench, the deepest part of the world’s oceans located in the Pacific. The film was adapted from a novel by Steve Alten and it featured Li Bingbing, Rainn Wilson and Ruby Rose in pivotal roles.

Director Ben Wheatley’s roster so far includes “Sightseers”, “Kill List”, “High Rise” and “Free Fire”. He has also directed the remake of Alfred Hitchcock’s “Rebecca”, starring Armie Hammer, Lily James and Kristin Scott Thomas.