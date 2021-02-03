The myth of online privacy

Individuals are not informed about the way our personal data is collected, analysed and shared

By | Anil Rachamalla | Published: 12:43 am 1:19 am

Protection of life and personal liberty is a fundamental right granted under Article 21 and as part of the freedoms guaranteed by Part III of the Constitution, though the right to privacy is subject to reasonable restrictions.

However, both companies and states nowadays have violated the privacy of individuals. Individuals are not informed about the ongoing monitoring, the way our personal data is collected, analysed and shared, nor are we given the opportunity to question these activities.

With the global explosion in social media, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and Google have unprecedented access to information about people living in this millennial world. For hackers and stalkers, it’s a buffet and there could be unsuspecting attacks anytime and anywhere they want.

All engagements, divorces, and baby bumps are announced on social media. Many of us are going official on social networks declaring relationship statuses, expressing opinions, confessing mistakes and announcing sexual identities. This was something that was uncommon a decade ago.

Privacy was different in the past where all we were telephone directories and Yellow Pages having addresses.

Privacy classifications based on data

The data that could potentially be used to identify a particular person is (PII) Personally identifiable data.

Data that cannot be used on its own to trace, or identify a person is (Non-PII) Non-personally Identifiable Information, in simple terms, it’s the opposite of PII.

As per the (GDPR) General Data Protection Regulation, All data that qualify as PII which is sensitive in nature is termed as Sensitive Personally Identifiable Information

Many software applications and websites increasingly rely on users’ personal information and it’s often put at risk of exposure by digital / cyber-attacks and data breaches by criminals. Data breaches in which PII is exposed often result in that information falling into the hands of cybercriminals or being distributed on the black market through the deep web. Once the data is exposed, criminals use sensitive personally identifiable information to facilitate identity theft, fraud, and social engineering attacks, particularly more common is the phishing and spear-phishing attacks.

Offline and online privacy

(a) The traditional understanding of privacy was very much connected to a physical space is termed as Offline Privacy

(b) Online Privacy is called internet privacy is the right to keep sensitive data and information produced as a result of using the web, private. Businesses acquire as much personal information. Our behaviours, choices and locations are tracked and collected by companies looking to provide highly relevant information to your queries, tailored advertising campaigns, products, and services from your phone, GPS, and other devices and eventually shared with third parties.

Social media privacy setups

* https://www.facebook.com/help/445588775451827

* https://help.twitter.com/en/safety-and-security/how-to-make-twitter-private-and-public

* https://faq.whatsapp.com/general/security-and-privacy/how-to-change-your-privacy-settings?category=5245250

* https://help.instagram.com/116024195217477

* https://www.linkedin.com/help/linkedin/answer/66?lang=en

* https://safety.google/

* https://www.amazon.com/gp/help/customer/display.html?nodeId=GX7NJQ4ZB8MHFRNJ

* https://help.netflix.com/en/node/100628

Tips to stay private

* Apply for Do Not Disturb Feature with your mobile service provider

* Have That Firewall Software installed on your PC.

* Browse the Internet on Stealth Mode by Using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

* Use Incognito Mode feature of browsers while internet browsing.

* Use Privacy Conscious Browsers as TOR / Duck Duck Go.

* Check Legitimacy before clicking on any short Links or filling online forms.

* Properly set up, social media privacy settings.

* Stay Private on Public and Free Wi-fi networks.

* Never use public storage for private information purposes.

* Use Two Factor Authentications for all login purposes.

* Be doubly sure before you grant permissions for mobile apps and browser extensions

* Use messaging applications that have end-to-end encryption.

* Change all your default passwords of gadgets and applications.

* Use Parental Control, Safe Search and Play It Safe features for Kids’ electronic gadgets.

* Disable lock screen notifications on your smartphone

Stay Tuned to Cyber Talk Column for more about internet ethics and digital wellness brought to you by Anil Rachamalla, End Now Foundation, www.endnowfoundation.org

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .