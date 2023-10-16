The new code of masculine elegance

By IANS Updated On - 04:40 PM, Mon - 16 October 23

New Delhi: “Grooming is the secret of real elegance. The best clothes, the most wonderful jewels, the most glamorous beauty don’t count without good grooming,” said Christian Dior. Gone are the days when grooming was seen as a feminine indulgence; it has evolved, transcending gender boundaries to become a fundamental aspect of modern masculinity.

The modern gentleman is embracing self-care and personal presentation, reflecting changing narratives around masculinity and becoming a canvas for self-expression, emphasising inner and outer confidence in this era of the grooming renaissance.

According to the India Men’s Grooming Market Outlook, 2027-28 report, the sector is projected to experience a CAGR exceeding 11 per cent over the forecast period, reaching over Rs 31,000 crore.

The Art of Grooming

In today’s grooming landscape, a basic soap-and-water regimen has evolved. Personalised hair styling, cleansers, moisturisers, and treatments are tailored to address the specific needs of every individual. Let’s highlight some latest trends.

Exfoliating and Cleansing: It serves as the bedrock of skincare, setting the stage for healthier, more luminous skin. When selecting a cleanser, aligning it with skin type is vital. For those with oily skin, a foaming formula aids in controlling excess oil production, while dry skin benefits from a cream or lotion-based cleanser that infuses hydration. Regular exfoliation is a crucial step to incorporate a couple of times a week. This practice removes dead skin cells and clears out pores, leading to a smoother and healthier complexion.

Moisturising: Irrespective of skin type, moisturising is important in every grooming routine. Moisturisers lock in the moisture and form a protective shield for your skin. This helps maintain a youthful and plump appearance. However, picking a moisturiser that suits your skin type is essential. To enhance the effect, consider products featuring ingredients like hyaluronic acid, which attracts and retains moisture, or antioxidants like vitamin C for brightness and protection.

Sun Protection: Sun protection transcends choice; it morphs into an essential. UV radiation can expedite ageing, trigger dark spots, and potentially lead to skin cancer. Incorporating sunscreen into daily routines is akin to donning armour against these potential threats. Opt for broad-spectrum sunscreen boasting at least SPF 30, which safeguards against UVA and UVB rays.

Shampoo and Conditioner: Healthy hair starts with a clean, nourished scalp. Using the right shampoo and conditioner is crucial for hair health, but balance is key. Overwashing can strip natural oils and lead to dryness, while infrequent washing can result in an oily scalp. Using a moisturising shampoo can help restore moisture for dry or damaged hair. A clarifying shampoo can help control excess oil if an individual has oily hair. Furthermore, a coordinating conditioner helps detangle, soften, and add shine to the hair.

Using Pomade and Wax: Pomade offers a classic appeal with a shiny finish and medium hold, great for achieving a polished look such as a side part or slick-back style. On the other hand, wax gives a matte finish and stronghold, making it ideal for creating texture and defining looks, especially for tousled or voluminous hairstyles.

Comb or Brush: Choosing between a comb and a brush holds significant sway over hairstyling results, with factors like hair type and desired look. Precision defines the comb, creating clean lines and partings and aiding in uniform product distribution and shaping. For intricate styles, fine-tooth combs excel, while wider-tooth combs amplify volume in thicker hair. In contrast, a brush adds natural, effortless volume, perfect for styles with movement and texture.

Beard Care: Maintaining a well-groomed beard demands consistent care, which involves regular trimming and shaping to achieve a polished appearance. As individuals embrace their beard growth journey, shaping it to enhance their facial features plays a significant role. A high-quality beard trimmer with adjustable settings is crucial for attaining the desired length. Additionally, beard oil acts as a powerful elixir, providing care for both the beard and the skin underneath. Combining natural oils, it moisturises, softens, and conditions the beard, supporting healthy growth and minimising discomfort. Applying a few drops of beard oil and gently massaging it from root to tip while paying special attention to the skin beneath promotes healthy skin.

The Moustache: Caring for a well-groomed moustache goes beyond style; it symbolizes a dedication to detail and self-care. Precise shaping and trimming create a polished, defined appearance that harmonises with one’s overall look. Taking care of stray hairs and using moustache wax demonstrates seriousness about looking confident and self-assured. The result is a distinguished feature that elevates an individual’s unique style, leaving a memorable mark.

The Perfect Shave: Achieving the perfect shave is essential for a polished and neat appearance. It involves a combination of technique, preparation, and the right tools. Quality products such as pre-shave oils, shaving cream, gel, and aftershave balm are necessary for a clean and smooth shave.

Fragrance: Fragrance has the power to create lasting memories and impressions. Choosing the right scent can elevate your grooming routine. Applying a well-chosen fragrance ensures a refreshing and odour-free experience throughout the day.

Nail care: Nail grooming is essential for hygiene and self-care. Clean, trimmed nails minimise germ buildup, contributing to overall well-being. Regular care maintains nail shape and strengthens them, reflecting personal grooming commitment.

From tailored clothing to well-styled hair, today’s men showcase more than fashion it’s about expressing themselves and leaving an impact. Grooming has shifted from a minor task to a powerful tool for self-expression, leaving a lasting impression. How someone grooms reflects their self-care and attention to detail, shaping their overall image. Whether aiming for a polished look or a more rugged one, a genuine and straightforward grooming routine helps strike the right balance between style and sophistication for any occasion.