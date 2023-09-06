Nexus Hyderabad Mall announces ‘The Gloss Box’, a curated beauty and wellness experience

Nexus Hyderabad Mall is all set to unveil 'The Gloss Box’, a nationwide campaign focused on cosmetics, grooming, and wellness, on September 8.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:03 PM, Wed - 6 September 23

Hyderabad: Nexus Hyderabad Mall is all set to unveil ‘The Gloss Box’, a nationwide campaign focused on cosmetics, grooming, and wellness, on September 8. Organized by Nexus Malls, the month-long extravaganza which is simultaneously taking place across 17 malls nationwide, aims to redefine the future of the beauty and wellness industry.

‘The Glass Box’ gathers the best of Indian and international beauty brands, expert makeup artists, beauty connoisseurs, and bloggers under one roof. Shoppers can expect a meticulously curated selection of top-tier cosmetics and wellness products, featuring renowned brands including Sephora, Bath Body Works, Health & Glow, The Body Shop, MAC, and many more.

The event offers a ‘phygital’ approach— an immersive blend of physical and digital experiences. Visitors will be treated to interactive displays, live demonstrations, and the opportunity to connect with like-minded beauty enthusiasts.

The event’s lineup includes special master class sessions where experts will delve into the ever-transforming beauty and wellness industry. Participants will have the opportunity to acquire valuable insights into the latest trends and techniques for holistic well-being.