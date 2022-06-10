‘The Rings Of Power’ showrunners talk about being on right track

Published Date - 04:22 PM, Fri - 10 June 22

Hyderabad: JRR Tolkien is an author par extraordinaire, whose high fantasy works ‘Lord of the Rings’ and ‘The Hobbit’ is the stuff of legend. With fans all set to witness a new story in the Second Age of Middle-earth on Prime Video’s ‘The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power’, one of the showrunners, JD Payne, talks about Tolkien laying the foundation for them to weave their magic.

“It was like Tolkien put some stars in the sky and let us make out the constellations,” Payne says. He further explains, “In his letters, particularly in one to his publisher, Tolkien talked about wanting to leave behind a mythology that left scope for other minds and hands, wielding the tools of paint, music and drama. We’re doing what Tolkien wanted. As long as we felt like every invention of ours was true to his essence, we knew we were on the right track.”

Starring actors Morfydd Clark, Lenny Henry, Robert Aramayo, Markella Kavenagh, and Benjamin Walker and directed by JA Bayona, ‘The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power’ starts streaming from 2 September exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

