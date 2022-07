| The Strategist And Advance Guard Shine In Trials At Hyderabad Race Course

The Strategist and Advance Guard shine in trials at Hyderabad Race Course

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:00 PM, Fri - 22 July 22

Hyderabad: The Strategist and Advance Guard pleased when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Friday morning.

SAND:

800m:

Dream Jewel (RB) 1-3, 600/48, moved easy. Sandown Park (Afroz Khan) 1-1, 600/47, handy. Dharasana (RB) 1-2.5, 600/46.5, moved easy. Reining Queen (RB) 1-1, 600/46, moved well. Premier Action (Kuldeep Singh) 59, 600/45, well in hand. Take A Gamble (DS Deora) 1-0, 600/44, good. Paladino (Afroz Khan) 1-2.5, 600/46.5, handy. Beauty Flame (B Nikhil) 1-0, 600/45, strode out well. Quality Warrior (RB) & God Is Kind (Afroz Khan) 1-1, 600/45, pair finished level. Hashtag (Gaurav Singh) & Thunder Road (B Nikhil) 1-0, 600/44, pair moved well.

1000m:

Bellagio (Akshay Kumar) 1-15, 800/59, 600/44, shaped well. Speaking Of Love (Akshay Kumar) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, fit and well. Yaletoewn (Akshay Kumar) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, good. Strategist (Surya Prakash) 1-14, 800/59, 600/44, pleased. Astronaut (Gaddam) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, well in hand.

Ashoka (AA Vikrant) 1-19, 800/1-2, 600/48, moved easy. Gregor Clegane (K Aneel) 1-15, 800/59, 600/44, looks well. Advance Guard (Surya Prakash) 1-14, 800/59, 600/44, impressed. Winning Streak (B Nikhil) & Amyra (RB) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, pair worked well. Miss Marvellous (Afroz Khan) & Salisbury (Kuldeep Singh) 1-16, 800/59, 600/46, pair moved neck and neck. Epsom (Afroz Khan) & Canterbury (Kuldeep Singh) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/47, pair moved well. Delhi Heights (DS Deora) & My Rules (Ishwar Singh) 1-17, 800/1-0, 600/46, pair moved easy. Just Incredible (Kuldeep Singh) & Ella Eldingar (Aneel) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, former worked well.