The WEEK-HANSA research survey ranks UoH fourth in country

The WEEK-HANSA research survey for the year 2023 has ranked UoH at the fourth position in the country among the top 85 Multidisciplinary Universities that include State, Central, Private and Deemed to be Universities. In the 2022 Rankings, the UoH was ranked fifth in the country.

By Mitu David Published Date - 04:35 PM, Fri - 19 May 23

File Photo.

Hyderabad: The University of Hyderabad (UoH) has been ranked among the best universities in the country.

UoH is also ranked at the first position among the top multidisciplinary universities in the South. “We are happy to be ranked among the Best Universities at number four in the country and number one in south India. Even more gratifying is to see the university moving up in the overall rankings compared to last year,” said Prof. B J Rao, Vice-Chancellor.