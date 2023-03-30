The Yellow Dwelling introduces aromatic candle collection in time for Easter

Their curated range of candles will not only give a beautiful glow to your home but also leave it smelling heavenly

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:20 AM, Thu - 30 March 23

Hyderabad: This Easter, lighten up your abode with beautiful aromatic candles from The Yellow Dwelling. Their curated range of candles will not only give a beautiful glow to your home but also leave it smelling heavenly.

Made from cent per cent natural material like soy wax with cotton wax wicks, these scented candles are a must-buy, they are not just a beautiful décor element, they also help in bringing positive energy into your space and also help you feel relaxed, calm and energised.

The aromatic collection includes Rejuvenate – which has an earthy scent that is perfect for a self-care routine, Celebration – a sweet decadent scent that is a true celebration when lit, Indulgence – a tea-scented candle for that feeling of freshness, Palatial Pearls – a floury scented candle that takes you to your childhood, Apple Strudel – for a delicious sweet fragrance, and Forest Walk – a musk-scented candle for an escape from reality.

So, visit the nearest store or place your orders online at https://www.theyellowdwelling.com/ and choose the fragrance that best suits you and your home. Price starts from Rs 600.