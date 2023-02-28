| There Is Need To Improve Standards In Field Of Journalism

Speaking at the 'National Awards for Excellence in Journalism 2020' organised by the PCI at Constitution Club of India, New Delhi, Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai said the PCI is only statutory authority to encourage the media

Published Date - 09:46 PM, Tue - 28 February 23

Hyderabad: There is a need to improve the standards in the field of journalism with a regular mechanism, said Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, Chairperson, Press Council of India.

Speaking at the ‘National Awards for Excellence in Journalism 2020’ organised by the PCI at Constitution Club of India, New Delhi, Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai said the Press Council of India is only statutory authority to encourage the media to pursue its duties effectively without fear or favour following the dictum of freedom with responsibility.

The Press Council of India instituted National Awards to honour the journalists excelling in print journalism in different fields viz., Rural journalism, Developmental reporting, Photo journalism.

A.B.K. Prasad, veteran journalist was presented with the prestigious ‘Raja Ram Mohan Roy National Award’ for excellence in journalism-2020, by Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai.

” I treat this day as the greatest in my life as a journalist with some nerve and verve to humbly receive the most prestigious Raja Ram Mohan Roy National Award in journalism,” ABK Prasad said.

PCI Secretary Nungsanglemba Ao, Convenor of the Jury C.K.Nayak and journalists from different parts of the country attended the event.