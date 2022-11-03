| These 13 Dangerous Android Apps Need To Be Deleted Immediately

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 02:22 PM, Thu - 3 November 22

Hyderabad: Google recently removed over 10 applications with more than 20 million downloads from Play Store after security researchers detected malicious activity that could cause battery drain on Android devices and more data usage than normal.

According to researchers from McAfee Mobile Research Team, 13 apps, which had malicious code, secretly downloaded additional code that led them to perform fraud in the background.

Though Google has removed these dangerous adware apps from the play store, the tech giant has alerted android users to uninstall the apps from devices immediately.

The malicious apps are High Speed Camera, SmartTask, Flashlight+, Memo Calendar, English-Korean Dictionary, BusanBus, Quick Notes, Smart Currency Converter, Joycode, EzDica, Instagram Profile Downloader, Ez Notes, Image Vault – Hide Images.