Thieves kill septuagenarian in Warangal

A 70-year-old woman was found dead at her home at Sundaraiah Nagar under Enumamula police station limits

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:08 PM, Fri - 24 February 23

Representational Image

Warangal: A 70-year-old woman was found dead at her home at Sundaraiah Nagar under Enumamula police station limits here on Friday.

It is suspected that thieves beat her to death as they tried to snatch the gold ornaments from her in the wee hours.

According to the police, Jagipalu Ailamma living alone at her home. Relatives who noticed the body informed the police.

Police commissioner AV Ranganath along East Zone DCP P Karunakar visited the house and asked the Parkal ACP J Shivaramaiah, Enumamula Inspector Cheralu to form special teams to trace the thieves.