Two-day national conference commences at NITW

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:27 PM, Fri - 24 February 23

NITW Director Prof NV Ramana Rao and others release a souvenir on two-day national conference at NITW on Friday.

Warangal: A two-day national conference on ‘Recent Advances in Inorganic and Organometallic Chemistry – 2023’ began at the NITW here on Friday. The conference is being conducted in the honour of the services of Prof K Laxma Reddy of the Chemistry department who is superannuating from service on February 28.

CSIR-IICT director Dr Srinivas Reddy delivered the keynote lecture on the “Role of Chemistry in Society” while NITW director Prof NV Ramana Rao said chemistry was multidisciplinary in nature and an unseen fundamental core for all other courses. A souvenir of the conference was released.

Prof G Ranga Rao from IIT Madras, Prof K Ramanuja Chary from Rowan University, USA, Prof S Jonnalagadda from Kwazulu-Natal University from South Africa, and Prof S Jagannadha Swamy from Kakatiya University spoke on different topics.