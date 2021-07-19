Think out of the box, KCR to officials

Effective implementation key for success of Dalit Bandhu scheme

By | Published: 12:22 am

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Sunday emphasised the need for effective implementation of the Telangana Dalit Bandhu scheme proposed to be launched across the State soon. He sought the participation of a dedicated team of officials and employees from the government departments who can think out of the box rather than those who think in routinely, to achieve the desired results under the scheme.

At a brainstorming session with the officials concerned on implementation of the Dalit Bandhu scheme at Pragathi Bhavan here, the Chief Minister said none of the government schemes can be perfectly implemented without complete data and statistics. The Dalit Bandhu scheme will be implemented based on the Comprehensive Household survey conducted by the State government in the past. “The authorities should work with full commitment and involvement for effective implementation of the scheme,” he said.

He observed that there was a trust deficit among Dalits over their empowerment due to the policies adopted by the past governments. He asserted that this mistrust should be ended and instead, confidence should be instilled among the Dalits that the State government was working for their cause with commitment. The implementation of the scheme should be monitored by giving proper guidance to the beneficiaries, he said. Any laxity in its implementation will not be tolerated under any circumstance, he declared.

Chandrashekhar Rao pointed out that there was economic discrimination in other castes and communities across the country, but the Dalits were being subjected to social discrimination for several generations. He said the government was committed to end the socio-economic discrimination of Dalits and lead them on the development path on all fronts. “Similar to the efforts put in to ensure farming and farmers were brought on the development track through Rythu Bandhu scheme, the State government is now striving hard towards Dalit empowerment,” he said.

The Chief Minister called for profiling of the Dalit families incorporating their living conditions. As the issues faced by the Dalits differ from place to place, he suggested that these issues should be categorised as rural, semi-urban and urban. Accordingly, the plan of action should be prepared to ensure their development under the Dalit Bandhu scheme. “It is unfortunate that societal unity could not be achieved due to several discriminations, which was also affecting social development in the country. The State government came up with the Dalit Bandhu scheme and making adequate funds available,” he added.

Also read:

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .