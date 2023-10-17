Third book on PM Modi’s ‘Mann ki Baat’ will hit the stands soon

Home Minister Amit Shah said the book, "Igniting Collective Goodness: Mann Ki Baat @ 100", tells the story of a unique journey undertaken by the nation under Modi's leadership.

By PTI Published Date - 06:36 PM, Tue - 17 October 23

New Delhi: A third book in the series of publications on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s monthly radio broadcast ‘Mann ki Baat’ will hit the stands soon, with BJP president J P Nadda urging everyone to read it and describing the programme’s journey as a “modern mass movement”.

Home Minister Amit Shah said the book, “Igniting Collective Goodness: Mann Ki Baat @ 100”, tells the story of a unique journey undertaken by the nation under Modi’s leadership.

It sheds new light on how the prime minister with the sheer power of his words rallied the nation behind common goals of greater goodness, he said on X.

“Powered by data and insights, the book is a must-read for the youths who wish to reflect on the transformative journey, as Mann Ki Baat crosses the mark of the 100th episode. I congratulate BlueKraft, the publisher of the book, for coming up with this literary gem,” he said.

Nadda said the monthly radio broadcast has been a platform to celebrate the collective goodness of people.

“This book, with its deep insights, data-driven analysis and a peek into the process behind every month’s episode, will be a scholarly new addition in the literature around Mann ki Baat. I encourage all of us to read this book that chronicles a modern mass movement,” he said.

In his foreword for the book, Modi said, “I am glad that a book is being penned on Mann Ki Baat, in light of this programme having completed 100 episodes in April 2023.” The book quotes Modi in many chapters and presents a “vibrant series of innately humane interactions he has had with many citizens across the range of the popular radio address,” the publisher said. It is as much a people’s book as it is the prime minister’s, it added.

The first book in the series was published following the culmination of 26 episodes and was released in May 2017 by then President Ram Nath Kovind. The next book came after its 50th episode in March 2019.

“With over 23 crore regular listeners, and 96 per cent of the Indian population aware of the programme, the prime minister has made it a point to communicate his heartfelt issues directly to the citizens of India through the course of his immensely popular radio programme,” it said.