Hyderabad’s Akarshana Satish elated as Prime Minister Modi appreciates her work

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:09 PM, Sun - 24 September 23

Hyderabad: This eleven- year old girl’s thrill on Sunday knew no bounds.

Akarshana Satish, a seventh-grader at Hyderabad Public School, Begumpet, was ecstatic when Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Mann ki Baat recognized her remarkable efforts in independently establishing libraries across the city.

Talking about the recognition, Akarshana shares that it is a dream-come-true moment and that she wants to continue making a positive impact on society.

The 11-year-old student has established a total of seven libraries since 2021 — five in Hyderabad, and two in Tamil Nadu. An avid reader since her childhood, she successfully amassed funds and gathered books from neighbours, classmates, and family members to support libraries. She managed to collect a total of 5,800 old books for the libraries.

Commending the unique initiative, the Prime Minister in his Mann Ki Baat said that young Akarshana’s work to shape children’s future is an inspiration for many. Akarshana said, “I’m overwhelmed that my work has reached the Prime Minister. It’s such a thrilling day and there’s a deep sense of fulfilment. PM’s words have motivated me to continue contributing to society,” she said.

In Hyderabad, the libraries were established at MNJ Cancer Children’s Hospital, Sanathnagar Police Station, Juvenile & Observation Home for Girls in Kacheguda, Gayathri Nagar Association, Borabanda, and Government High School at Sanathnagar. The other two libraries are located at the Coimbatore City Police Street libraries and the Chennai Boys Club in the Nolambur Police Station.

Akarshana is all set to open her eighth library at Siddipet’s Bharosa Centre On September 30th. She aims to open two more libraries in Telangana by the end of this year.

