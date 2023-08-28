Hyderabad: Pedestrian dies in road accident in Begumpet

On Monday morning, a 31-year-old woman named K Priyanka was crossing the road near Prakashnagar metro station when a speeding car hit her.

Published Date - 04:30 PM, Mon - 28 August 23

Hyderabad: A pedestrian has died in a road accident at Begumpet on Monday morning. The victim, K Priyanka, (31), a Nizampet resident was employed in a private store at Begumpet.

On Monday morning, Priyanka reached Begumpet from Nizampet for her work and was crossing the road near Prakashnagar metro station when a speeding car hit her.

The victim sustained serious injuries in the incident and was rushed to Gandhi Hospital where doctors pronounced her dead. The Begumpet police registered a case and are investigating. The driver of the car was taken into custody.