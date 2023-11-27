Hyderabad braces for rains amid delayed winter

The forecast by TSDPS indicates light to moderate rains across various parts of Hyderabad— a weather shift attributed to a western disturbance

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:22 PM, Mon - 27 November 23

Hyderabad: People in Hyderabad, who were looking forward to a chilly winter, will have to wait a week or two as the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) has forecasted rains and heavy humidity.

The forecast indicates light to moderate rains across various parts of the city — a weather shift attributed to a western disturbance. With very powerful western disturbance impacting Rajasthan and Gujarat, for the next few days, several parts of Telangana, including Hyderabad, Adilabad, Nirmal, Asifabad, Kamareddy, Sangareddy and Medak, are expected to receive thunderstorms.

Until the first week of December, above normal minimum temperatures are projected to persist, altering the usual course of seasonal transition. Areas such as Begumpet, Malkajgiri, Kapra, Osmania University, Moosarambagh, Khairatabad, Alwal, LB Nagar, Falaknuma and Uppal are expected to witness moderate intensity rain, while other localities may experience lighter showers during this period.

According to meteorological projections, the maximum temperatures in Hyderabad are likely to stabilise around 30 degrees Celsius. Simultaneously, the minimum temperatures are expected to linger above 20 degrees Celsius, indicating a delay in the customary drop associated with the arrival of winter.

The forecast indicates that other districts in the State are also likely to experience light to moderate rainfall on Tuesday. Despite Hyderabad remaining dry on Monday, areas such as Adilabad, Nirmal and Kumuram Bheem Asifabad encountered showers. Lokari in the Adilabad district, in particular, recorded 25.8 mm of rainfall until noon.