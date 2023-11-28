| Third Single From Nanis Upcoming Flick Hi Nanna Is Out

Third single from Nani’s upcoming flick ‘Hi Nanna’ is out

The movie is set for a grand release on December 7th in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi, and Kannada languages.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:19 PM, Tue - 28 November 23

Hyderabad: ‘Hi Nanna’, featuring Tollywood’s natural star Nani and Mrunal Thakur in the lead roles, is directed by Shouryuv, a debutant director.

The movie is set for a grand release on December 7th in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi, and Kannada languages. With the release date nearing, the movie team is currently busy with promotional activities.

The makers have unveiled the party song “Odiyamma” from the movie. The song features a composition by Hesham Abdul Wahab and vocals by Ananth Sriram. Shruti Haasan’s striking look in this party song is already creating a buzz among cinema enthusiasts, and the film has garnered attention in the film industry.

The film is being presented under the Vyra Entertainments banner by Mohan Cherukuri (CVM), Dr. Vijendar Reddy Teegal, and Murthi KS.

Watch it here: