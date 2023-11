| Hi Nanna Trailer Can Nani Pull Off The Audience With Strong Emotion And Soulful Music Hi Nanna

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:29 PM, Fri - 24 November 23

Hi Nanna trailer focuses on Viraj (Nani), the father, narrating stories to his daughter (Baby Kiara). The child eagerly anticipates a particular story about her mother, a tale her father has avoided due to a troubled past. Director Shouryuv adeptly highlights the daughter’s quest for knowledge about her mother and the father’s struggle to conceal the truth.