This Asifabad temple is Lord Balaji’s one-day abode

It is believed that Lord Venkateshwara Swamy of the famed Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam stays in this temple at Gangapur village

By Padala Santosh Published Date - 11:00 PM, Sun - 5 February 23

File photo: A view of Sri Venkateshwara Swamy temple at Gangapur village in Rebbena mandal

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: It is believed that Lord Venkateshwara Swamy of the famed Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam stays in this temple at Gangapur village in Rebbena mandal every year for a day by leaving his abode on the full moon day of every Magha month of the Hindu calendar year.

According to locals and a legend, Mummadi Pothaji, a staunch devotee of Lord Venkateshwara Swamy, used to visit Tirumala Tirupathi Devasthanam every year and performed prayers at the famous shrine. But, he once could not reach the temple due to an age-related ailment.

He was depressed over not being able to take up the pilgrimage. So, Lord Balaji appeared in his dream and told him that he could be spotted inside a hillock if he drills it near a stream.

Accordingly, the devotee made a large hole in the rocky hillock using a crowbar and found an idol of Venkateshwara Swamy. He began worshiping the god by performing special prayers on every full moon day of Magha, the sacred month of the Hindu calendar year.

Meanwhile, around 50,000 devotees thronged the abode of Lord Venkateshwara Swamy and performed special prayers on Sunday. They formed long queues for darshan of the presiding deity. They also had a holy dip in a nearby stream and had food on the premises.

Devotees from several mandals of this district, neighbouring Mancherial district and Maharashtra congregated at the holy place and witnessed the celestial wedding solemnised by priests of the shrine.

They arrived at the holy place on trolleys, tractors, three-wheelers and special buses operated by the TSRTC. Some of them reached the temple on bullock carts and camped in makeshift tents.